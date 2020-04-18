Escambia County (AL) COVID-19 Cases Increase To 14

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Escambia County, Alabama, has increased by two to 14, according to the latest data release from the Alabama Department of Health.

ADH is reporting 212 total COVID-19 tests have been performed in Escambia County, a positive rate of about 5.8%.

There have been no coronavirus related deaths in Escambia County.

The Alabama Department of Health reported 4,572 total positive cases in the state out of 37,848 tests. Their have been 151 reported deaths statewide.