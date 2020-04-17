Escambia County (AL) Covid-19 Cases Continue To Increase

April 17, 2020

On Thursday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Escambia County, Alabama, increased to 12, according to the latest data release from the Alabama Department of Health.

ADH is reporting 207 total COVID-19 tests have been performed in Escambia County, a positive rate of about 5.8%. There have been no coronavirus related deaths in Escambia County.

The Alabama Department of Health reported 4,404 total cases in the state from 36,363 tests. Their have been 137 reported deaths statewide.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 