Escambia Commission Votes Tuesday On Reopening Beaches. Here’s How To Submit Your Comments.

The Escambia County Commission will hold a special meeting Tuesday to discuss reopening public beaches.

The commission closed the public beaches and Santa Rosa Island and Perdido Key back on March 21 in a effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The commission meeting will be live streamed, and the public is urged to participate electronically and submit any comments or questions before the meeting to maximize social distancing. A public input form has been made available, and form comments will be read into the record during the meeting. Comments must be submitted prior to the vote.

The special commission meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday.