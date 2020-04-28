Escambia County Votes To Reopen Beaches Beginning Friday
April 28, 2020
The Escambia County Commission voted Tuesday to reopen the public beaches in the county.
Beginning Friday, beaches will be open from 30 minutes before sunrise until 30 minutes after sunset each day. The area around the pier is closed and pavilions will remain closed. Social distancing rules — currently no more than 10 people in a group at least six feet apart — will apply to those outside a person’s immediate household. There are no restrictions on the activities that are allowed.
Escambia County will also ask the federal government to reopen the Gulf Island National Seashore, which for now, remains closed.
The commission closed the public beaches and Santa Rosa Island and Perdido Key back on March 21 in a effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Nearly 750 submitted public comment prior to the meeting. There were 508 comments supporting the beach opening, with 228 of those in favor of some restrictions. There were 235 comments against a beach opening.
The restrictions will be enforced by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, plus the county’s lifeguards, code enforcement, animal control, parks and public works departments.
Laws and rules are made by those who benifit from them. It’’s all about the buck. Out of sight…out of mind.
Thank You Escambia County Commissioners for opening the beaches.
Glad to hear this! Definitely a step in the right direction.
Groups of 10 or less and social distancing on the beach? Yeah right give me a break. Wait till the beers kick in. Wave number 2 getting ready to start
This is a mistake and will likely result in an increase in cases of COVID19, just as it has in other locations that have pulled back on restrictions. It blows my mind that people can be so incredibly selfish as to want the beaches open for their leisure rather than remain closed to better ensure the safety of the Pensacola community while this virus continues to run rampant.
