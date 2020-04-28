Escambia County Votes To Reopen Beaches Beginning Friday

The Escambia County Commission voted Tuesday to reopen the public beaches in the county.

Beginning Friday, beaches will be open from 30 minutes before sunrise until 30 minutes after sunset each day. The area around the pier is closed and pavilions will remain closed. Social distancing rules — currently no more than 10 people in a group at least six feet apart — will apply to those outside a person’s immediate household. There are no restrictions on the activities that are allowed.

Escambia County will also ask the federal government to reopen the Gulf Island National Seashore, which for now, remains closed.

The commission closed the public beaches and Santa Rosa Island and Perdido Key back on March 21 in a effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Nearly 750 submitted public comment prior to the meeting. There were 508 comments supporting the beach opening, with 228 of those in favor of some restrictions. There were 235 comments against a beach opening.

The restrictions will be enforced by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, plus the county’s lifeguards, code enforcement, animal control, parks and public works departments.