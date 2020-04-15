Employee Of Target On Nine Mile Road Tests Positive For COVID-19

Target has confirmed that an employee at their store on Nine Mile Road in Pensacola has tested positive for COVID-19.

Target released the following statement:

“We’re working in close partnership with local health departments and can share that we have been notified that a Target team member at our Pensacola store on 9 Mile Road has a positive case of the coronavirus. Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members and guests, and we’re taking a number of steps to move forward. First, we’ve communicated directly with this team member, who is in quarantine and following all health department guidelines, and we’ll pay them while they’re on leave. We’ve also worked quickly to deep clean and sanitize the store, which is the recommendation of public health experts. We’ve notified the entire store team and provided them with the appropriate CDC guidance. We’ll continue to first and foremost take care of our team and guests.”

“Target is providing all team members in stores and distribution centers with high-quality, disposable face masks and gloves to wear at the beginning of every shift and strongly encourage that they be worn while working. Those supplies are rolling out now. “

Target has installed plexiglass partitions at checkout lines and other areas to separate employees and customers.