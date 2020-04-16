COVID-19 Cases Up By Five In Escambia, Santa Rosa
April 16, 2020
The number of COVID-19 cases increased by five since Wednesday as of the Thursday midday report from the Florida Department of Health.
There are now 265 total COVID cases in Escambia County and 117 in Santa Rosa County. Both counties have had four deaths each.
The number of Escambia County cases in residents or staff of long-term care facilities increased by six on Wednesday to a total of 49.
Statewide, there were 22,897 cases including 22,235 Florida residents. There have been 3,305 hospitalizations and 633 deaths.
Escambia County cases:
- Total cases — 265 (+4 since Wednesday)
- Long-term care cases — 49 (+0 since Wednesday)
- Pensacola — 207
- Cantonment — 28
- Bellview — 6
- Perdido Key — 1
- McDavid/Walnut Hill — 2
- Molino – 1
- Century — 1
- Residents: 228
- Nonresidents — 19
- Hospitalizations: 24*
- Deaths — 4
- Male — 115
- Female — 129
- Youngest — 2
- Oldest — 95
Santa Rosa County cases:
- Total cases — 117 (+2 since Wednesday)
- Long-term care cases — 1
- Milton — 63
- Navarre — 29
- Gulf Breeze — 15
- Pace — 9
- Jay — 1 (FDOH reclassified a second patients as not being from Jay)
- Residents: 105
- Nonresidents — 0
- Hospitalizations — 15*
- Deaths — 4
- Male — 82
- Female — 35
- Youngest — 2 months
- Oldest — 89
Florida cases:
- Total cases — 22,867
- Florida residents — 22,235
- Deaths — 633
- Hospitalizations — 3,305*
*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.
Comments