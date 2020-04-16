COVID-19 Cases Up By Five In Escambia, Santa Rosa

The number of COVID-19 cases increased by five since Wednesday as of the Thursday midday report from the Florida Department of Health.

There are now 265 total COVID cases in Escambia County and 117 in Santa Rosa County. Both counties have had four deaths each.

The number of Escambia County cases in residents or staff of long-term care facilities increased by six on Wednesday to a total of 49.

Statewide, there were 22,897 cases including 22,235 Florida residents. There have been 3,305 hospitalizations and 633 deaths.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 265 (+4 since Wednesday)

Long-term care cases — 49 (+0 since Wednesday)

Pensacola — 207

Cantonment — 28

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 2

Molino – 1

Century — 1

Residents: 228

Nonresidents — 19

Hospitalizations: 24*

Deaths — 4

Male — 115

Female — 129

Youngest — 2

Oldest — 95

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 117 (+2 since Wednesday)

Long-term care cases — 1

Milton — 63

Navarre — 29

Gulf Breeze — 15

Pace — 9

Jay — 1 (FDOH reclassified a second patients as not being from Jay)

Residents: 105

Nonresidents — 0

Hospitalizations — 15*

Deaths — 4

Male — 82

Female — 35

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 89

Florida cases:

Total cases — 22,867

Florida residents — 22,235

Deaths — 633

Hospitalizations — 3,305*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.