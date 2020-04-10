COVID-19 Cases Soar To 36 At Blackwater Prison; Still One Case At Century Prison

The number of COVID-19 cases reported at a Milton prison soared to three dozen on Thursday, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

There are now 30 positive inmates and six infected employees or staff members at the Blackwater Correctional Facility. Blackwater is privately operated by the Geo Group, Inc. under a contract with the state and has a capacity of 2,000 inmates.

Just over a week ago, the count was three workers and no inmates.

A staffer at the Century Correctional Institution has also tested positive for coronavirus. No CCI inmates were positive as of Thursday’s report.

There are a total of 42 employees and contact staff positive at Florida Department of Corrections facilities, including Blackwater’s 36. Outside Blackwater in Milton, the other other positive inmate in the state is at Sumter Correctional Institution west of Orlando.