Chance Of Showers Tuesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. West wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 56. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.