Cantonment Man Charged With Luring And Trying To Meet Underage Girl For Sex. He Was Met By Deputies Instead.

A Cantonment man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly luring and trying to meet an underage girl for sex on Thursday. Instead, he was met by deputies from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher James McElveen, Sr., 40, was charged with luring or enticing a minor to engage in unlawful sexual conduct, traveling to meet a minor to engage in unlawful sexual conduct and the unlawful use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

Using the profile name “Chris McElveen” on a commonly used social media platform, McElveen initiated contact on March 23 with an undercover investigator posing as girl under the age of 13, according to an arrest report. The social media site was not named by authorities.

The investigator informed McElveen several times that his online persona was an underage girl. McElveen stated “I would prefer younger but its all good” and he initiated sexual conversation. His chats included statements that included “Im okay with you”, “age and all” and comments that he has previously engaged in sexual contact with a seven-year old girl, the report states.

“McElveen sent several messages of his sexual intent, he began inquiring about if my parents we at home or at work and expressed wanting to meet. McElveen advised that he wished to get a hotel room for a few hours with the underage female, and once again named the sexual acts he wished to perform with the underage female,” the investigator wrote.

A meeting location was established on Thursday, April 2, and McElveen drove his gold GMC van to the location and sent a message to the undercover social media profile which stated “Im parked on the side”. He was taken into custody without incident, and a search warrant was executed at his residence at 801 Cedar Tree Lane. His cellular phone was seized as evidence pending an additional search warrant.

McElveen’s statements to investigators were redacted from the arrest report. He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $25,000 bond.