Cantonment Improvement Committee Continues To Feed Kids Weekly. Here’s How You Can Help.

The Cantonment Improvement Committee was able to provide food bags to kids again on Tuesday.

For week seven of the ongoing project, food donations will be accepted on Monday, April 27 at 3 p.m., and food distributions will begin at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21 at Carver Park, 208 Webb Street in Cantonment.

Donations can also made to $CICfunding on Cash App.

