Another Round Of Severe Storms Possible For Thursday

April 22, 2020

There is an enhanced risk (level 3 of 5) of another rounds of severe weather in the North Escambia area.

Potential threats include damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. High near 79. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 