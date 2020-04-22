Another Round Of Severe Storms Possible For Thursday

There is an enhanced risk (level 3 of 5) of another rounds of severe weather in the North Escambia area.

Potential threats include damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. High near 79. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.