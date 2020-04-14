A Slight Chance Of Afternoon Showers, Better Rain Chance Tuesday Night

April 14, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Friday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

