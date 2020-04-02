Monday Sunshine, Rain Again By Tuesday Night
April 13, 2020
‘
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. North wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Comments