Wonderful Warm Wednesday; Cold Front By The Weekend
March 18, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: Gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. North wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. North wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.
Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
Pictured: A dandelion in a local lawn. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
