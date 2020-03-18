Wonderful Warm Wednesday; Cold Front By The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Pictured: A dandelion in a local lawn. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.