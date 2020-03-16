Warm Week Ahead

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.