Warm Weather Pattern Continues
March 27, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 5 mph.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
