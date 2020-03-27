Warm Weather Pattern Continues

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.