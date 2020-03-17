Warm Temperatures Continue, Maybe A Little Rain Shower Today

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.