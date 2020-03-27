UWF Offering A Pass/Fail Option For All Spring Courses

The University of West Florida will make a temporary modification to the UWF grading policy for the Spring 2020 semester. All undergraduate and graduate students will have the option to convert courses to satisfactory (S) or unsatisfactory (U) grading, otherwise referred to as Pass/Fail.

Students can make the decision on a course-by-course basis and there is no limit on the number of courses students can convert to S/U grading for this semester.

Compete information from the University of West Florida:

All courses that receive satisfactory (S) grades will count toward degree requirements.

Undergraduate: all grades of C- or better in a course for which students elect the satisfactory/unsatisfactory grade will convert to an S.

Graduate: all grades of C or better in a course for which the students elect the satisfactory/unsatisfactory grade will convert to an S.

If you choose to remain with letter grades in all of your courses, you will not need to do anything. To convert a course/courses to satisfactory or unsatisfactory, students must complete the Grade Mode Change Request form by Friday, May 1, 2020. The form can be submitted by students beginning on Friday, April 3, 2020.

Before making this decision, students must consult with their academic advisor, department chairperson or faculty advisor to discuss available options. Students with any type of financial aid must consult with their financial aid counselor to discuss potential implications.

This decision was made after consultation with the Faculty Senate, Student Government Association, Office of the Registrar and UWF executive leadership. The flexibility and exception to the existing grading policy is in response to this unprecedented situation and is meant to help our students succeed and successfully complete the semester.

UWF will provide a web page with detailed resources and information to students on Monday, March 30, 2020, to help students with the decision.

We expect all remote courses at UWF to maintain the highest quality instruction. We also expect students to continue to seek the most from their courses and faculty