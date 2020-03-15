Super Sunday Weather, Not A Bad Monday Either

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind.

Monday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Light east wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.