Sunshine And Middle 80s
March 25, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
