Sunshine And Middle 80s

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.