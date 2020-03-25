Sunshine And Middle 80s

March 25, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 