Sunshine And 80s Through The Weekend
March 13, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
