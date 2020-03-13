Sunshine And 80s Through The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.