Strong Or Severe Storms Becoming Possible By Tonight

March 3, 2020

There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms late Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Potential threats include damaging winds, large hail and a brief tornado. There is also an elevated threat of flash flooding with 2-3 inches of rain expected across the area with localized heavier amounts.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon.. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 61. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 57. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. North wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 63. North wind around 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.

