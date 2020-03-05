Showers Likely For Thursday, Ending By Thursday Night

March 5, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Monday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

