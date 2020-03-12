Sen. Rick Scott To Self-Quarantine Following Potential Coronavirus Exposure

U.S. Senator Rick Scott is voluntarily going into self-quarantine following potential contact with a Brazilian delegation member who tested positive for coronavirus.

Scott’s Office was alerted Thursday by the Brazilian Embassy that a member of President Bolsonaro’s delegation tested positive for COVID-19.

“On Monday, I met with the President in Miami, and while I do not believe I interacted with the infected person, that individual was in the same room as me,” Scott said.

The Brazilian embassy said the person had no symptoms leading up to or the day of the conference.

“After consulting with the Senate’s attending physician and my personal doctor, I have been told that my risk is low, and I don’t need to take a test or quarantine,” Scott said. “However, the health and safety of the American people is my focus and I have made the decision to self-quarantine in an abundance of caution. I am feeling healthy and not experiencing any symptoms at this time.”

Scott said he will be working on a plan to combat COVID-19 and protect Americans. His offices in Washington and throughout Florida will remain open.