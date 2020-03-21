Santa Rosa’s Third COVID-19 Case In A Teenager; Still One Confirmed Case In Escambia

A teenager is the third confirmed case of coronavirus in Santa Rosa County.

It is not traveled related, according to an update from the Florida Department of Health, and the 17-year old male did not have contact with a previously known case.

the United Kingdom, according to FDOH.

Santa Rosa County’s first case was announced March 5. The 71-year old man traveled to Egypt, Israel and Jordan. He died at Baptist Hospital In Pensacola. A 48-year old male with a travel history to the United Kingdom was the county’s second case.

The number of cases in Escambia County remained at one, a 53-year old male that traveled to France.