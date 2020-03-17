Polls Are Open Today For The Presidential Preference Primary Election
March 17, 2020
Polls are open Tuesday 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. for the presidential preference primary.
Here’s what you need to know from the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office, including actions the elections office is taking due to coronavirus:
- The health and safety of our community – including voters, poll workers and staff is our top concern.
- Voters and election workers are reminded to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, like COVID 19 by taking everyday precautions.
- We have directed our poll workers and staff to wipe down equipment frequently, to wash their hands thoroughly and often, as stay home if they’re sick.
- Our office is providing each polling location with a limited supply of hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and tissues; however, voters are encouraged to bring their own sanitary items with them to the polls as desired.
- “Over-the-counter” Vote-by-Mail ballots can be picked up by voters (or their designees) at our office Saturday until 5 p.m., Monday, and Election Day (emergency only).
- Confirm the location of your polling place. It is listed on your sample ballot, voter information card, online at EscambiaVotes.com, or call 595-3900.
- Several polling locations have changed since the last election.
- Busiest times at the polls tend to be 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m., and 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
- If you are unsure of your registration status, check EscambiaVotes.com, e-mail us at soe@escambiavotes.com, or call 595-3900.
- Photo and signature ID is required for all voters – if you do not present an approved form of ID, you may vote a provisional ballot.
- Florida holds closed primary elections. Only registered Republicans and Democrats are eligible to vote in this election.
- Registration books closed on February 18 – new registrations and party changes for this election may not be made at the polls.
- You may not return your completed vote-by-mail ballot to your precinct on Election Day – it must be returned to the Elections Office by 7 p.m.
- If you requested a vote-by-mail ballot but chose not to return it and wish to vote at your polling place instead, please bring your unvoted ballot package with you so it can be cancelled.
