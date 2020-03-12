It’s Feeling Like An Early Spring
March 12, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Friday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
