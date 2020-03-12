It’s Feeling Like An Early Spring

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.