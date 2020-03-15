Here Are The Traffic Delay Spots To Expect This Week

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads and projects in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

9th Avenue (State Road (S.R.) 289), Martin Luther King/Alcaniz Street/Davis Highway (S.R. 291) and Cervantes Street (U.S. 90) Video Underground Sewer Lines - Drivers may experience intermittent lane restrictions from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday until Tuesday, March 31.

- Drivers may experience intermittent lane restrictions from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday until Tuesday, March 31. Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – Bridge construction may require the following lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the week of Sunday, Mar. 15: Intermittent lane closures on U.S. 98 east and westbound, from North 14th Avenue in Pensacola to 2,000-feet east of the Pensacola Bay Bridge in Gulf Breeze. Intermittent lane closures on North 17th Avenue in Pensacola, between U.S. 98 and the CSX Railroad overpass (Graffiti Bridge).

Additionally, U.S. 29 traffic between Interstate 10 and 9 1/2 Mile Road may experience alternating lane closures the week of Sunday, March 15 as crews continue drainage and paving operations.

– Crews continue paving operations and median work. Drivers may encounter intermittent daytime lane restrictions. Motorists are reminded to watch for crews and heavy equipment entering and exiting the roadway. · Hanks Road Bridge Replacement over Breastworks Creek- Construction activities continue. The roadway remains temporarily closed. Drivers on Hanks Road, west of the bridge, are detoured to C.R. 99 and C.R. 4. Drivers east of the bridge will utilize Pine Barren Road. The project is anticipated to be complete spring 2020.

C.R. 168 Bridge Replacement over Unnamed Branch in Northwest Century- Crews continue to work on various items. The project is tentatively scheduled to be completed within the next two weeks, weather dependent.

Santa Rosa County:

· U.S. 90 Corridor (Pace) Management Improvement Project- Crews are currently working on drainage improvements at Sanford Street during daytime hours. Drivers should watch for workers and equipment entering and exiting the work area. No lane closures anticipated.

Crews are currently working on drainage improvements at Sanford Street during daytime hours. Drivers should watch for workers and equipment entering and exiting the work area. No lane closures anticipated. · U.S. 98 Safety Improvement from Villa Woods Circle to Ortega Park Drive - Crews continuing work at all seven locations within the project limits. No lane closures anticipated.

- Crews continuing work at all seven locations within the project limits. No lane closures anticipated. · S.R. 4 Resurfacing and Drainage Improvements from the Escambia River Bridge to Market Road (C.R. 87A) in Jay - There will be intermittent lane closures throughout the project limits for roadway and utility work.

- There will be intermittent lane closures throughout the project limits for roadway and utility work. · S.R. 87 Bridge Rehabilitation and Repair Over Yellow River- Motorists may encounter daytime southbound lane closures as crews continue expansion joint work.

Motorists may encounter daytime southbound lane closures as crews continue expansion joint work. · S.R. 87 Turn Lane and Median Modifications at South Lynn Road- Operations are taking place in the median. Motorists can expect intermittent daytime lane closures.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.