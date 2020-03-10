FWC Hunter Safety Courses Offered In Escambia, Santa Rosa Counties

March 10, 2020

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is offering free hunter safety internet-completion courses in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in March. Hunter safety courses are designed to help students become safe, responsible and knowledgeable hunters and learn about conservation.

Students who have taken the online course and wish to complete the classroom portion must bring the online-completion report with them.

All firearms, ammunition and materials are provided free of charge. Students should bring a pen or pencil and paper. An adult must accompany children younger than 16 at all times.

Anyone born on or after June 1, 1975, must pass an approved hunter safety course and have a hunting license to hunt alone (unsupervised). The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states and Canadian provinces.

The locations and times of the remaining online completion courses this month are listed below. The range portion for all classes below will be held on March 28 from 7 to 10 a.m.)

Escambia County

March 11, 6 -10  p.m.
Molino Community Center
6450 Highway 95A in Molino

Santa Rosa County

March 18, 6 to 10 p.m.
Jay Community Center
5259 Booker Lane in Jay

March 25, 6-10 p.m.
Santa Rosa County Extension Services
6263 Dogwood Drive in Milton

Those interested in attending a course can register online and obtain information about future hunter safety classes at MyFWC.com/HunterSafety or by calling the FWC’s regional office in Panama City at (850) 265-3676.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 