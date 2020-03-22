Florida COVID-19 Case Count Climbs; Still One Confirmed Case In Escambia

As of very early Sunday morning, there were 763 total COVID-19 cases in Florida. Of those, 706 were confirmed in Florida residents and 57 among non-Florida residents in the state. There death toll stood at 12.

The confirmed case count in Escambia County remained at one, and at three in Santa Rosa County.

The Escambia County case is a 53-year old male that traveled to France. The Santa Rosa County cases area 71-year old man traveled to Egypt, Israel and Jordan that later died at Baptist Hospital In Pensacola; a 48-year old male with a travel history to the United Kingdom, and a 17-year old male that did not have contact with a previously known case with no travel history.