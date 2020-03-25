FDLE Arrests Escambia Man On 30 Child Porn Charges Involving Infants And Toddlers

An Escambia County man is facing multiple child pornography charges.

Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Jason Andrew Winn, 41, of Pensacola, on 30 counts of possession of obscene material and one count of obscene material promotion. Winn was identified as a high-volume child pornography suspect in Florida with a large number of videos and photos involving infants and toddlers being sexually abused.

The investigation began in January. Winn was arrested Wednesday morning at his home, 6111 Enterprise Drive, Pensacola. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest.

During a search warrant, FDLE’s electronic detection K-9, Maple identified an additional electronic storage device that also contained child pornography. Computer forensics examinations continue on a number of electronic devices agents believe belong to Winn. Additional charges are expected, FDLE said.

Winn was booked into the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $160,000.