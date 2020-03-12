Escambia County, Pensacola Cancel All Publicly-Permitted Events With Over 500 People

Escambia County and the City of Pensacola are canceling all publicly-permitted events with 500 or more people starting Monday, March 16 in an abundance of caution related to COVID-19. Currently, the county does not have any publicly-permitted events that would be affected.

The action is being taken in response to a recommendation from Gov. Ron DeSantis that municipalities consider limiting or postponing mass gatherings in the state of Florida.

This only applies to events that are permitted through Escambia County or the City of Pensacola. It does not include schools, churches, or other private events. Event organizers are encouraged to use their discretion and follow the directions of officials from the Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine if event cancellations are necessary.

“The well-being of the entire community is a top priority, and we are continuing to take preventative and protective actions against the transmission of COVID-19,” said Escambia County Chairman Steven Barry. “We will continue to monitor the situation and hope for a speedy and positive resolution to this unprecedented event.”

Escambia County and City of Pensacola officials will reassess the situation after two weeks (Monday, March 30) and determine whether to continue or lift the cancellation of publicly-permitted events.

The city will work with event organizers to reschedule events as needed.

Residents are encouraged to use their discretion when it comes to attending public events.