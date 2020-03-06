Early Voting Begins Saturday In Escambia County. Here’s Where To Cast Your Ballot.

Early voting for the Presidential Preference Primary Election in Escambia County begins Saturday, March 7, and continues through Saturday, March 14 at nine locations throughout the county:

Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Molino Community Center, 6450-A Highway 95A, Molino (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Escambia County Extension, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

University of West Florida, Building 90, Campus Lane (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Genealogy Branch Library, 5740 B, 9th Avenue (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Main Library, 239 Spring Street (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto Street (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Early voters cast paper ballots through digital scanners and may choose any one of the nine sites. Each location is also equipped with an ExpressVote ballot marking device for use.

Another option for voters is to cast a vote-by-mail ballot, which can be requested through the online form at EscambiaVotes.com, or by e-mail (votebymail@escambiavotes.com), phone (850) 595-3900, mail, or fax (850) 595-3914. Requests must include the voter’s date of birth and address, and must be received no later than Saturday, March 7. Voted ballots must be received in the elections office no later than 7 p.m. on election day and may not be returned to a polling location on election eay. Voters may now drop-off a vote-by-mail ballot during early voting hours at any of the nine area locations. The U.S. Postal Service recommends voters mail ballots at least one week before the due date. Vote-by-mail participants may track the status of their ballot at EscambiaVotes.com.

The third option for voters is to cast a ballot at their precinct on Election Day, Tuesday, March 17. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Florida holds closed primary elections. The Presidential Preference Primary is open only to registered Democrats and Republicans. Voters registered without party affiliation (NPA) or in a minor political party are ineligible and will not receive a ballot. Voters are reminded to bring their photo and signature ID to vote, and are encouraged to visit EscambiaVotes.com for complete voting information.

