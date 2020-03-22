Doing It Again At Carver Park: Donate Food On Monday For Distribution To School Kids Tuesday

The Cantonment Improvement Committee is once again asking the community to step up to help school-age children that need a meal during the school closures.

Dozens and dozens of people and businesses responded a week ago, and they are going it again.

The CIC will be accepting food donations and bagging them on Monday beginning at 3 p.m. at Carver Park, 208 Webb Street in Cantonment. Those volunteering to bag food should be prepared to have a temperature check, practice social distancing and other CDC guidelines.

“I am humbled by your charity and giving heart. May God bless each of you,” CIC’s Mary Holley-Lewis said. “So many children are not going hungry because of your big hearts.”

The good distribution will be Tuesday, March 24 at Carver Park Park. To receive food, remain in your vehicle, line up facing north on Webb Street and the food will be delivered to your vehicle. Children must be present.

For more information, call Holley-Lewis at (850) 346-2797.

Over 200 kids received about a week’s worth of food during the event last week.