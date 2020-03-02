Walnut Hill Man In Murder, Attempted Murder Case Back In Jail After Bond Revoked

UPDATE 2:40 p.m. : Less than three hours after a NorthEscambia.com was published about the search for Christopher James Logan Stacey, he turned himself in and is back behind bars in the Escambia County Jail. He is charged with accessory to homicide and accessory to attempted homicide.

He had been released on bond in a 2018 murder case in which two people were shot and before being dumped in Alabama. An Escambia County Judge revoked his bond last week at the request of the State Attorney’s Office.

His father, Christopher Alan Stacey, 37, was indicted for first degree premeditated murder and attempted first degree premeditated murder for the shooting on Highway 164. If convicted, he faces the death penalty or life without parole. Stacey’s ex-wife, 30-year old Jessica Nichole Thomas, was charged with accessory after the fact to homicide and accessory after the fact to attempted homicide. Alexis Ileene Shiffner-Cain, 21, were each charged with accessory to homicide and accessory to attempted homicide. All three remain jailed as they await trial.

Dalton Davis was found dead in a truck in Brushy Creek on Deere Creek Road near Atmore, and Troy Boutwell was found near the road after crawling from the truck, according to an arrest report. He was transported to Atmore Community Hospital and then airlifted to the USA Medical Center in Mobile in critical condition at the time.

Alabama detectives learned that Boutwell had been at his friend’s house in the 5900 block of Highway 164, just east of Highway 97 in Walnut Hill. Deputies responded to find the three suspects and another individual in the home.

An Escambia County, FL, investigator was contacted by Atmore Police to relay information on the shooting location. He instructed deputies to respond to the home where they found a couch burning in the backyard (photo below). Deputies extinguished the fire. Victim Boutwell later said he was shot on the couch in the home’s living room of the home, which is about nine miles from where the men were found with the truck.

According to the report, an AR-15 was found in one of the bedrooms and a 12 gauge shotgun was found in another bedroom. The report does not specify if either was the murder weapon. A bullet hole was found in an interior wall.

Christopher Alan Stacey was seated on a bucket across the road from the residence watching as investigators processed the crime scene, while his son sat a wooden chair in front of a neighboring home (both pictured below). Cain and Jessica Thomas were placed in the back of ECSO patrol vehicles as investigators worked.

Florida investigators also responded to the truck at Brushy Creek on Deere Creek Road in Alabama to process that crime scene with Alabama agencies. The straight-line location of the truck was about 1,000 feet north of Alabama-Florida State line.

Christopher Alan Stacey, resided with Thomas her at the home on Highway 164. Boutwell told law enforcement that he was shot because of an argument with her ex-husband. The son, Christopher James Logan Stacey, also resided in the home, the report states.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Christopher James Logan Stacey is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or 911.

NorthEscambia.com exclusive photos, click to enlarge.





Above: Suspects Christopher James Logan Stacey (left) and Christopher Alan Stacey (right) watch as investigators process a murder scene in Walnut Hill Sunday.

Above: A deputy questions Jessica Thomas as she sits inside a patrol vehicle in Walnut Hill.







Above: Deputies found a burning couch in the backyard of the Walnut Hill home.





Above: Florida investigators arrive at the scene on Deere Creek Road in Alabama.