County Provides Mobile Hand-Washing Stations To Homeless Centers Amid Coronavirus

Escambia County is providing hand-washing stations at homeless centers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The mobile hand-washing stations are at the Waterfront Rescue Mission, 380 W. Herman St., and the Alfred Washburn Center, 31 Murphy Lane.

The hand-washing stations have been placed in strategic areas surrounding the buildings to allow homeless individuals to practice good hygiene and hand-washing techniques.

Waterfront Mission is currently open and providing limited day services, walk up lunch, and limited overnight stay for men. The Alfred Washburn Center is also open and providing to-go meals, showers and laundry facilities for homeless individuals. Find more information about these agencies online at www.waterfrontmission.org and www.alfredwashburn.org.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.