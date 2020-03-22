Cantonment Man Charged With Domestic Battery By Strangulation

March 22, 2020

A  Cantonment man is facing charges after allegedly attacking a young man during a domestic disturbance.

Kristopher Karl Jernigan, 43, was charged with felony domestic battery by strangulation and violation of a domestic violence injunction after the incident earlier this month.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a family disturbance on Handy Road.

Jernigan allegedly put his hands around the throat of the  18-year old male relative after pushing him against a wall. Deputies reported the victim had a red mark around this throat but was otherwise uninjured.

Jernigan remained in the  Escambia County Jail Sunday morning with bond set at $34,500.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 