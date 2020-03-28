Above Average Temperatures For The Weekend

March 28, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 4pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

