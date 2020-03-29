A Few Showers Possible Sunday, Chance Of Storms By Tuesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A slight chance of showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 81. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind around 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.