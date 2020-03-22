Slight Chance Of Rain Today; Getting Warmer As The Week Goes On

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Areas of fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.