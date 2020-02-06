What Is A Diverging Diamond Interchange? FDOT Studying Them For I-10 Exits At Pine Forest And Nine Mile.

The Florida Department of Transportation is looking to widen I-10 from four to six lanes from near the Alabama state line to west of Highway 29 and reconstruct the interchanges at Nine Mile and Pine Forest roads as diverging diamond interchanges.

But what is a diverging diamond interchange?

A FDOT animation of a diverging diamond intersection at I-10 and Nine Mile Road is below.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, a diverging diamond interchange is a simple design innovation that improves safety and mobility, often at a much lower cost, compared to conventional interchange designs. The key to what makes a DDI work so well is how left turns are handled.

The DDI resembles a conventional diamond interchange, which is the most common form in the United States. Drivers make right turns at a DDI just as they would at a regular diamond interchange.

The crossover intersections are what make DDIs different, and they are very intuitive for the driver. The crossovers gently transition – or diverge – traffic from the right side of the road to the left side of the road and then back again. Because traffic is on the left hand side between the crossovers, all left turns occur without having to cross opposing traffic. The road geometry, signs, and pavement markings all work together to make this very simple. In cities where DDIs have been built, drivers say they don’t even notice the crossover intersections. according to the Federal Highway Administration.

FDOT held a Project Development and Environment Study meeting Tuesday evening on the potential project at Pine Forest United Methodist Church. There is no timetable, or funding, yet for construction.

