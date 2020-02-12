Weather Aware: Severe Storms Possible Wednesday Night

There is a slight risk (level 2 of 5) of severe storms for the North Escambia area Wednesday evening into late Wednesday night. Potential threats are damaging winds and possibly a brief tornado.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. North wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 36. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 62. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Washington’s Birthday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.