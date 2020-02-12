Weather Aware: Severe Storms Possible Wednesday Night

February 12, 2020

There is a slight risk (level 2 of 5) of severe storms for the North Escambia area Wednesday evening into late Wednesday night. Potential threats are damaging winds and possibly a brief tornado.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. North wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 36. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 62. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Washington’s Birthday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 