Volunteer Need For Escambia County Board Of Adjustment Appointment

The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners is seeking Escambia County residents interested in volunteering to be considered for an at-large appointment to the Escambia County Board of Adjustment.

Members serve a two-year term of office and meet at 8:30 a.m. on the third Wednesday of each month for approximately two hours. Travel is not required. Financial disclosure is required.

Escambia County residents interested in being considered for a possible appointment to the Escambia County Board of Adjustment to begin serving in April are asked to submit a resume and letter indicating their desire to serve by close of business on Wednesday, March 11. Letters and resumes should be submitted to Kayla Meador, 3363 West Park Place, Pensacola, FL 32505; or emailed to krmeador@myescambia.com.

Resumes submitted to a BCC agenda for consideration will become part of the official minutes and are subject to public records requests.