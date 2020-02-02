Super Sunday: Sunny With A High In The Mid 60s

February 2, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66. West wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 57. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

