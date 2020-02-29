Sunny Weekend, Warming Temps

Here is your official North Escambia are forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Calm wind.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 68.