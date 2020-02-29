Sunny Weekend, Warming Temps

February 29, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia are forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Calm wind.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 