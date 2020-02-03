Sunny And Warm Today, Rain Chances Increase Tuesday To Thursday

February 3, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after noon. Patchy fog before 7am. High near 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 60. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then showers likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 65. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 