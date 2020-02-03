Sunny And Warm Today, Rain Chances Increase Tuesday To Thursday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after noon. Patchy fog before 7am. High near 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 60. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then showers likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 65. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.