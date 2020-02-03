Sunny And Warm Today, Rain Chances Increase Tuesday To Thursday
February 3, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after noon. Patchy fog before 7am. High near 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 60. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then showers likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 65. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind around 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 58.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 65.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
