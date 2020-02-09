Sunny And Warm Sunday; Rain For The Rest Of The Week

February 9, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 68. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

