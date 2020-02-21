Remember Winter? It’s Back For A Couple Of Days
February 21, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 52. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 31. North wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Calm wind.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Showers. High near 69. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 53.
