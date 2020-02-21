Remember Winter? It’s Back For A Couple Of Days

February 21, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 52. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 31. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Calm wind.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Showers. High near 69. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 53.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 