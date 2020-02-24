Rain Likely, Possibly A Thunderstorm Through Monday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 69. West wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 34. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 61.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 58.