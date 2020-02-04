Photos Show Just How Close A Century Bridge May Be To Collapse. And It’s Going To Take $300K To Replace It.

Photos obtained by NorthEscambia.com show the dangerous conditions that led to the emergency closure of a bridge on Freedom Road in Century last week.

Several pilings under the wooden bridge are no longer properly supporting the structure, and some of the pilings are split or have extreme deterioration.

Monday night, the Century Town Council voted to move forward with replacing the bridge. The first step will be for town staff to determine how to pay the estimated $300,000 price tag. The council voted for the replacement over an estimated $75,000 to $100,000 for repairs that might last a decade, according to Interim City Manager Vernon Prather.

The council may use Local Option Sales Tax revenue for the new bridge, but a final determination of a funding option will come at un upcoming meeting.

Last week, Mott McDonald engineers conducted a limited inspection of the bridge and found the following problems:

A backwall has deflected toward the water, pushing piles toward the water and causing them to rotate, split and no longer bear weight.

One bridge piling has a split at the top of the pile, but it is providing some support.

A second pile has been pushed completely out and no longer supports the bridge.

A third pile has split, and only half the pile is providing support.

A fourth pile has deterioration with only a three-inch diameter section remaining about six feet below the bridge. The outer pile section has broken.

There is soil loss behind a backwall.

There is a large void underneath the roadway on the east side the bridge

“We cannot predict when the…backwall lateral loads will complete fail…causing the bridge the collapse,” engineer Bart Hendricks wrote in his report. “We also cannot predict when the roadway over the void on the southeast corner will collapse”

The age of the bridge was not provided to the engineer, but he determined the timber pilings may be at or beyond the typical life of 30 years. “A better long-term financial decision may be to replace this structure rather than perform repairs,” Hendricks wrote.

Mott McDonald engineers also recommended that the town perform bridge inspections for all bridges that are not inspected by the Florida Department of Transportation. Those inspections are required every two years for longer bridges by the Federal Highway Administration.